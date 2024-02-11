Are Matt and Kyle Filipowski identical twins? What we know about the brothers

Matt and Kyle Filipowski, twins from a modest New York town, are stirring up the college basketball world. Kyle is at Duke Blue Devils, shining bright. Matt wears Harvard's crimson with pride.

Kyle Filipowski has certainly made his mark at Duke, a standout player with an exceptional 30 points and 13 rebounds against Georgia Tech.

Matt's Harvard experience showcases grit and persistence. His numbers are modest, with career averages of 1.2 points and a total of 7 rebounds across 5 games.

However, amidst their successes, questions arise regarding the nature of their twinship. Are Matt and Kyle Filipowski identical twins, or do their differences outweigh their similarities?

Are Matt and Kyle Filipowski identical twins?

The twin brothers are not identical twins. There are notable differences between them.

According to Kyle, their bond was strengthened during the tumultuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kyle reflected on a recent episode of Duke's in-house podcast, The Brotherhood asserted:

"Especially during Covid, too. I hate to bring that up, but he was kind of the only one that I could really play against, and you know, we were very different, too in terms of play style,"

At Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Massachusetts, Matt Filipowski has shined as an all-around sportsperson. Adding a feather to his cap, Matt crossed the 1,000-point mark in his high school playing career.

He secured All-NEPSAC recognition during the 2021-22 season. His pivotal contribution led his team to win the 2020 NEPSAC AA championship and reach the National Prep Tournament Elite 8.

Kyle Filipowski's sophomore season

Kyle Filipowski, during his second year at Duke in 2023-2024, showed fantastic skills on the basketball court. He played impressively against Dartmouth on November 6, 2023. He scored 25 points, caught seven rebounds and Duke won 92-54.

Against Michigan State on November 14, Filipowski contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, helping Duke win 74-65.

Then on December 12, Filipowski scored 28 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, gave eight assists, and blocked three shots, making Duke beat Hofstra 89-68.

Named ACC Player of the Week in December, Filipowski's impact reverberated throughout the season. His jersey number, 30, holds special significance, symbolizing his connection with Duke coach Jon Scheyer.

"I always wanted to wear a number that had some sort of meaning to me," Kyle explained on The Brotherhood Podcast. "But I mean once I, you know once I committed here, and just kept connecting with Coach Scheyer...the options were already limited, so I guess I had to, you know, settle with wearing Scheyer’s number."

At college, Filipowski put up solid numbers. He's got a .441 field goal percentage, a .282 three-point percentage, and free throws at .765. Pulling 15.1 points and nine boards a game, he remains a key figure for the Duke Blue Devils.