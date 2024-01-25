Arizona State vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday night, the Arizona State Sun Devils will lock horns with the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Sun Devils (11-7, 5-2 in Pac-12) are coming off an 82-67 home victory on Saturday against the USC Trojans. The Ducks (13-5, 5-2) are on a two-game losing streak after an 80-77 road loss against the Utah Utes on Sunday.

Also Read: Why was Tony Stubblefield fired? Exploring potential reasons behind former DePaul HC's dismissal

Arizona State vs. Oregon betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arizona State Sun Devils +8.5 (-105) Over 145.5 (-110) +300 Oregon Ducks -8.5 (-115) Under 145.5 (-110) -380

Arizona State vs. Oregon Head-to-Head

This game will be the 46th time that the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon Ducks face off. The series has been a close battle, as the Ducks hold a 26-19 record. Oregon went on the road on Feb. 4, 2023, and picked up a 75-70 victory in their most recent game against one another.

Where to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon

This game will be airing on linear television as it will be on the Pac-12 Network. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Arizona State vs. Oregon Key Injuries

Arizona State

Guard Brycen Long: Illness (OUT)

Forward Zane Meeks: Foot (OUT)

Oregon

Forward Mookie Cook: Foot (OUT)

Guard Jesse Zarzuela: Ankle (OUT)

Arizona State vs. Oregon: Best Picks and Prediction

The Oregon Ducks have been playing as the better program throughout the season, and in this matchup, they should be able to prove that once again.

The major difference in this game is shooting the basketball, as the Sun Devils are connecting on 42.0% of shots while the Ducks are a few ticks better at 47.0% as a team.

Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard has been the top player for either team and has been doing well throughout the year for Oregon. He averages 32.2 minutes for 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

The against-the-spread records also show a bit of a difference, with Arizona State being 8-10 against the spread while Oregon is 11-7. So go with the Oregon Ducks to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Oregon Ducks -8.5 (-115)

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for Week 12: Updated NCAAB rankings