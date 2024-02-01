Arizona vs California basketball predictions, odds & picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

On Thursday night, an exciting Pac-12 matchup between the California Golden Bears and the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats will transpire at the McKale Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5 Pac-12) are on a two-game winning streak after a 73-71 home win over the Stanford Cardinal on Friday. The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) are coming off an 87-78 road win on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks.

California vs. Arizona betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline California Golden Bears +18.5 (-110) Over 158.5 (-110) +1100 Arizona Wildcats -18.5 (-110) Under 158.5 (-110) -2500

California vs. Arizona head-to-head

The California Golden Bears and the Arizona Wildcats are old rivals, as this is their 105th game. Arizona has dominated with a 74-30 record, including winning the 14 previous games.

The most recent game saw the Wildcats pick up a 100-81 road win on Dec. 29, 2023.

Where to watch California vs. Arizona

This game will be available on multiple fronts as it will be on linear television on the Pac-12 Network. It will also be available for streaming, as you can watch it on ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

California vs. Arizona crucial injuries

California

Forward Nd Okafor: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Devin Askew: Foot (OUT)

Guard Vladimir Pavlovic: Undisclosed (OUT)

Arizona

Forward Henri Veesaar: Elbow (OUT)

Forward Dylan Anderson: Redshirt (OUT)

California vs. Arizona: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the California Golden Bears are unranked while the Arizona Wildcats are the 11th-ranked program in college basketball. When looking at the against-the-spread records, California is 10-10 against the spread, while Arizona is 13-7 against the spread throughout the year.

The ability to rebound and shoot shows how significant the offense is on different tiers. The Golden Bears are averaging 37.5 total rebounds per game while shooting 43.0%, while the Wildcats are averaging 42.9 rpg while shooting 48.9%.

Senior guard Caleb Love has dominated and already scored 22 points on 70.0% shooting the ball in the most recent game earlier this season. Go with the Arizona Wildcats to dominate here and cover the spread.

Pick: Arizona Wildcats -18.5 (-110)

