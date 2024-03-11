Arkansas State vs James Madison predictions, odds & picks - March 11 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Arkansas State and James Madison slug it out in the Sun Belt Conference tournament final on Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

The winner will get an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The No. 4 Arkansas State surprised Sun Belt top-seed Appalachian State 67-65 in the semifinal. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed James Madison beat Texas State 73-68 to make it to the final.

The Dukes are on a 12-game winning streak, while the Red Wolves seek their third straight win.

In their only meeting this season, James Madison outclassed Arkansas State, 77-73, with Noah Friedel leading the charge for the Dukes. The 6-foot-4 senior guard came up with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Terrence Edwards Jr added 14 for James Madison, which limited Arkansas State to 40.3% shooting from the field.

The Dukes are one of the best offense-minded teams in the league. They score 84.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the nation.

James Madison ranks 36th in assists with 16.4 assists per game, and its point differential is seventh-best in the league at +15.0.

The Red Wolves are not far behind, averaging 79.0 points, 38.2 rebounds and 14.5 assists per game. Their defense is not too shabby, as they limit their foes to 76.7 points per game.

Edwards is the top scorer for the Dukes, averaging 17.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 3.5 apg. T. J. Bickerstaff, Friedel and Julien Wooden provide backup for Edwards, averaging at least 10.0 ppg.

Arkansas State will rely on Taryn Todd and Caleb Fields in the offense. Todd averages 12.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 2.4 apg, while Fields brings in 12.2 ppg, 5.7 apg and 2.8 rpg. The Red Wolves also feature a balanced-scoring attack, with three other cagers averaging at least 10.5 ppg.

Julian Lual #23 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Skyy Clark #55 of the Louisville Cardinals battle for a loose ball.

Arkansas State vs. James Madison: Betting odds

Action Network places James Madison as a 5.5-point favorite, with a money line of -225. Betting for Arkansas State pays a +185 money line. The game's over/under is 153.5.

Arkansas State vs. James Madison: Head-to-head

James Madison leads the all-time series 3-0. The Dukes won their last match 77-73.

Arkansas State vs. James Madison: Where to watch

The Arkansas State-James Madison showdown will air on ESPN and ESPN+. It will also stream on fuboTV. The tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PST.

Arkansas State vs. James Madison: Key injuries

Both teams are healthy going into Monday's game.

Arkansas State vs. James Madison: Best picks and prediction

James Madison has averaged 80.8 points while allowing 69.3 points in their last 10 games. The Dukes are shooting 47.5%. On the other hand, Arkansas State has averaged 78.9 points while giving up 72.4 ppg over the last 10 games. The Red Wolves have shot 46.2%.

Pick: James Madison (-5.5, -225)

Read more: NCAA tournament: Top 5 Big 10 March Madness upset predictions for 2024