Arkansas State vs Louisiana Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Sun Belt Conference matchup on Thursday night between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns inside the Cajundome.

The Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 in Sun Belt) are looking to build off their 79-72 road victory against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday. The Ragin Cajuns (11-8, 4-3) are on a three-game winning streak after an 88-79 road win on Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arkansas State Red Wolves +4.5 (-115) Over 155.5 (-110) +160 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns -4.5 (-105) Under 155.5 (-110) -190

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Head-to-Head

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are facing off for the 90th time. Louisiana has been doing incredibly well, as they are 60-29 against Arkansas State, including winning the previous three games. The most recent game saw the Ragin Cajuns pick up an 84-77 road win on Jan. 13, 2024.

Where to watch Arkansas State vs. Louisiana

This game is not going to be available on linear television, but will be available for streaming. The only place you can catch all the action between the Red Wolves and the Ragin Cajuns is on the ESPN+ app.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Key Injuries

Arkansas State

No injuries to report

Louisiana

No injuries to report

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana: Best Picks and Prediction

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns have shown the ability to control the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves and should be able to do it once again.

Junior forward Kobe Julien should be able to dominate in this game for the Ragin Cajuns. He is averaging 30.9 minutes and posting 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Seeing the shooting numbers throughout the season, there is a bit of a difference here, as Arkansas State is shooting 43.6% from the floor while Louisiana is connecting on 47.0% as a team.

When looking at the offenses in the last handful of games, the Red Wolves are scoring 76.8 points in their previous four games, while the Ragin Cajuns are averaging 86.0 points in their last three games. All in all, go with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Louisiana Ragin Cajuns -4.5 (-105)

