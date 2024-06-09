Baylor basketball recruiting: 3 high school prospects for Scott Drew's team ft. Robert Wright III

Baylor has established itself as one of the perennial powers in college basketball in the 2020s, making four consecutive NCAA Tournaments that included a national championship run in 2021.

This season, Baylor coach Scott Drew has assembled a solid lineup, consisting of veteran reliables and high-ranked prospects who are ready to help the Bears claw back to the national title in the 2024-25 season.

The most notable additions to Baylor's lineup are veteran transfers Jeremy Roach and Norchad Omier, and freshmen Robert Wright III, VJ Edgecombe and Jason Asemota. Let's take a closer look at the three new freshmen talents who are expected to play a vital role in Drew's plan to move past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Three high school prospects who will play for Baylor in the 2024-25 NCAA basketball season

#1. Robert Wright III

Robert Wright III will play for his first season with Baylor (Image credit: Robert Wright IG)

Robert Wright III was a sought-after high school prospect in Pennsylvania, ranking as the third-best player in the state. He played for two years at Neumann-Goretti High School, where he helped his team to back-to-back state championship appearances. The six-foot-one guard averaged 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists and led the Saints to a 22-3 record in the 2022-23 season.

Wright transferred to Florida-based Montverde Academy in his senior year and helped the school capture the national title by winning 33 straight games. He finished with nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting to help the Eagles win 79-63 over Virginia representatives Paul VI.

#2. V.J. Edgecombe

V.J. Edgecombe is a 6-foot-5 guard who helped Long Island Lutheran reach the quarterfinals of the national finals. His contributions inside the court helped the Crusaders gain the No. 2 spot in the ESPN High School rankings.

Edgecombe was also named two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of New York. The Nassau, Bahamas native took part in the Nike Hoop Summit where he played for the World Team. He scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in a loss to Team USA. He also played in the McDonald's All-American Game where he finished with nine markers and five boards.

#3. Jason Asemota

Jason Asemota was a five-star prospect who was rated No. 29 in ESPN's class of 2024. The 6-foot-9 forward was a standout in Hillcrest Prep where he averaged 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his sophomore season.

A year later, the wingman took part in the Overtime Elite circuit and normed 15.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.2 spg. Asemota has been committed to Baylor since August 2022, turning down suitors Memphis, LSU, Arizona State, Stanford, Ohio State, Kansas and Oregon.

Will Baylor's recruits help the Bears get back to the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

