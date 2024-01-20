Baylor vs Texas Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exhilarating Big 12 Conference matchup happening inside the Moody Coliseum on Saturday afternoon as the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears are taking on the Texas Longhorns.

The Bears (14-3, 3-1 in Big 12) are playing well this season but are coming off a 68-64 overtime road loss against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday. The Longhorns (12-5, 1-3) are on a bit of a losing streak as they lost their last two games, including Wednesday's 77-71 home loss to the UCF Knights.

Baylor vs. Texas betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Baylor Bears +2.5 (-110) Over 147.5 (-105) +125 Texas Longhorns -2.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-115) -145

Baylor vs. Texas head-to-head

These two teams are familiar with one another as this will be the 45th matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns all time. The Bears hold a slight advantage in their head-to-head record as they have 22 wins compared to the Longhorns' 20.

The most recent meeting was Feb. 25 of last year where Baylor picked up an 81-72 home win.

Where to watch Baylor vs. Texas?

This game will be airing on ESPN so there will be no problem finding the game. If you do not have access to ESPN or a linear television provider, the game will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN+ app.

Baylor vs. Texas key injuries

Baylor

Forward Yanis Ndjonga: Knee (OUT)

Texas

No injuries to report

Baylor vs. Texas: Best picks and prediction

These teams are very similar to one another but there is a reason why the Baylor Bears are a top 10 program in the nation while the Texas Longhorns are not even ranked.

Texas' defense has been struggling as they have allowed 75+ points in three of their previous four games and this is a huge reason why the team has lost three of their last four games.

Texas is coming off a major upset in their most recent game where the UCF Knights battled back from being down 16 points to beat them. Baylor has the more impactful roster compared to Texas' star power.

When looking at the against-the-spread records this season, Baylor is 10-5-1 compared to Texas, having a 5-12 record against the spread. All in all, go with the Baylor Bears getting a few points.

Pick: Baylor Bears +2.5 (-110)

Also Read: Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24