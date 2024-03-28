Best college basketball prop bets for Clemson vs Arizona: Caleb Love, PJ Hall and more

The Sweet 16 is finally here and the round kicks off with the Clemson Tigers taking on the Arizona Wildcats. There will be some intriguing prop bets that we can make for this game as the odds are a little juiced. Let's look into the prop bets for this game and understand why each bet makes sense.

Best college basketball prop bets for Clemson vs. Arizona

Caleb Love over 18.5 points (-120)

Senior guard Caleb Love has been a scoring threat in the NCAA Tournament. He should reach more than 18.5 points against Clemson tonight. He scored 19 points in the second round against the Dayton Flyers, so expect him to score. He is shooting 34.3% from the 3-point line.

Clemson allows 33.1% of shots against them from beyond the arc. Expect Caleb Love to dominate in this game and get to the 20-point total. He should lead the offensive output in this Sweet 16 game.

PJ Hall under 5.5 rebounds (-115)

Senior center PJ Hall has been doing well on the glass for the Clemson Tigers but is not rebounding too well. He averages 6.4 rebounds per game this year but has slowed down in the last four games. He is averaging just 2.3 rebounds in that stretch. With the minutes reduced in the NCAA Tournament, expect the under as Arizona will force Clemson to play small and keep Hall on the bench.

Arizona Wildcats over 79.5 points (-125)

The Arizona Wildcats are doing very well on the offensive side of the floor during the NCAA Tournament. They are averaging 81.5 points against Long Beach State and Dayton in their two games. The Clemson Tigers allow 70.6 points per game this year, which will be tough to maintain. Expect the over in this game as 80 points seem to be the better option.

