Best college basketball prop bets for Kansas vs. Samford: Hunter Dickinson, Achor Achor and more

The 13th-seeded Samford Bulldogs and the fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks are getting ready for their late-night matchup in the Round of 64 for the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a closer look at the sportsbooks and discuss which player prop bets should be placed in this game.

All odds in this article are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Kansas vs. Samford

Hunter Dickinson Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-110)

With the season-ending injury to Kevin McCullar Jr., senior center Hunter Dickinson will need to take his game to the next level. So far this season, he is averaging 18.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. With the rest for Dickinson after not playing in the Big 12 Tournament, he is coming in with fresh legs.

Dickinson has the ability to grab 15+ rebounds and could hit this number without calculating his assists. Samford does not have the size to stop him down low. So go with the over in this game.

Achor Achor Under 23.5 Points (+100)

Junior forward Achor Achor is the offensive leader for the Samford Bulldogs and is not scoring anywhere near this total. He is averaging 15.8 ppg. But as going up against the Kansas Jayhawks, this feels like a lot to ask. Being guarded by either K.J. Adams or Hunter Dickinson, Achor will not have a size advantage in driving the basketball.

The level of competition is going to be too much for him and expecting 24 points out of anyone in a NCAA Tournament game feels way too high.

K.J. Adams Jr. Under 2.5 Assists (+124)

Kansas' junior forward, K.J. Adams Jr., has been doing a decent job throughout the season finding the open man with the basketball, averaging 3.1 assists per game. However, he has been struggling to rack up assists lately, as he has had three total assists in his previous three games.

Adams Jr. is not known as a passer, so expect the under on his assist total for this game.

