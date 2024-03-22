Best college basketball prop bets for Kentucky vs. Oakland: Antonio Reeves, Trey Townsend and more

The Round of 64 continues in the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the 14th-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats battle it out tonight.

With two teams that are trying to continue their season, there are some exciting prop bets for this game that give a lot of value.

All odds in this article are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Kentucky vs. Oakland

Antonio Reeves Over 20.5 Points (-120)

Antonio Reeves, the senior guard, has been the Kentucky Wildcats' leading scorer during the season with 20.0 points per game. He has been incredible with his shooting numbers as he is shooting 50.8% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, so he has a strong shooting stroke.

He has been scoring well in his previous five games, recording 20.6 ppg. With his outstanding play on the offensive side of the floor, expect the over in this game as the better choice.

Trey Townsend Over 8.5 Rebounds (+105)

Junior forward Trey Townsend has been Oakland's leading rebounder with 7.8 rebounds per game. With the pressures of the NCAA Tournament, expect there to be some more missed shots than usual. If the Horizon League Tournament gives us any indication, Townsend is not afraid to crash the boards in the most significant games.

During the three-game stretch of the Horizon League Tournament, Townsend averaged 10.0 rpg. Expect the over here as well as Townsend tries to help his team pull off the upset.

D.J. Wagner Under 0.5 Steals (+110)

Kentucky's freshman guard, D.J. Wagner, is ready for his first NCAA Tournament game and has done well at getting steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game throughout the year. He did not record a steal in four of his previous seven games, and this number means he will not get any.

He is going to play around 20 minutes and a two-unit wager on the under can be placed for Wagner. He will be more focused on the offensive side of the court and not get into the passing lanes.

