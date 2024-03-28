Best college basketball prop bets for UConn vs San Diego State: Tristen Newton, Darrion Tramell & more

The Sweet 16 is finally upon us, and we will see the UConn Huskies take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday night. The prop bets for this game will be intriguing as they are full of exciting players, and the lines are in a great position for bettors to take advantage.

Best college basketball prop bets for UConn vs. San Diego State

Tristen Newton Over 2.5 Threes (+140)

Huskies senior guard Tristen Newton has been one of the top shooters from 3-point range throughout the season and should continue to do so against the Aztecs. Despite going 0 for 6 from beyond the arc in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, he made three threes, one each in the previous three games. Expect the over to hit, and we are getting extreme value here with a one unit play.

Darrion Trammell Over 3.5 Assists (-120)

Senior guard Darrion Trammell has been passing the ball at a good clip for the San Diego State Aztecs, with 3.3 assists per game. He has eclipsed that number in four of his previous five games with 4.0 assists in that stretch.

UConn has been a strong defensive team, but San Diego State is scoring 74.7 points per game this year. They should be able to score enough, with Trammell getting two assists per half.

Donovan Clingan Over 23.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-125)

UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan has been a force throughout the season, averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season for the Huskies. Clingan has been doing excellent with his numbers; in the two NCAA Tournament games, he is averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He should easily get the over here.

San Diego State is a great rebounding program, but Clingan has shown the ability to do well throughout the game, even against better-rebounding teams.

