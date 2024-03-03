"Better than the NBA dunk contest": Kyle Filipowski's windmill dunk goes viral as Duke center demonstrates his monstrous athletic prowess

Duke center Kyle Filipowski has provided a highlight-reel dunk that left fans amazed by his immense abilities.
With a little over five minutes left in the first half, the 7-foot Filipowski stole the ball off an inbound play and ran away with a windmill dunk to give Duke a 22-point lead over Virginia on Saturday night at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.
As of press time, the dunk has generated about 21,900 views on X (formerly Twitter). It also brought great reactions from college basketball fans who were amazed by Filipowski's Top 10-worthy throwdown.
One user reacted, saying the sophomore center's dunk was better than the recent NBA dunk contest.
Another fan added that Filipowski's knee seems to be working well, a week after the court-storming incident that left the center hobbling.
Here are some other reactions:
Kyle Filipowski leads the way for Duke in 25-point beatdown of Virginia
Filipowski was the leading scorer for the No. 10 Duke in their 73-48 victory over Virginia. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, including a three-point conversion in the first half.
The 20-year-old center also provided a glimpse of his all-around skills that are sought-after by NBA teams looking for a top-caliber center. He had seven rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block in 29 minutes of action.
The Blue Devils climbed to 23-6 (14-4 in ACC) in a tie with North Carolina. However, the Tar Heels are in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference due to a better record as they are 15-3.
Filipowski's presence is much needed in the crucial stages of the regular season as the Blue Devils are a sure pick to make it through the NCAA Tournament.
Duke will next meet North Carolina State on March 5 and North Carolina on March 10.
