How far did Duke make it in March Madness 2023?

The Duke Blue Devils had a tall order in front of them during the 2022-23 season. After 42 years under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, the team was ready to transition into a new regime under Jon Scheyer, previously the associate head coach.

Given the lofty heights Duke had set for itself, a solid performance was a necessity. For much of the season, it did not disappoint. A 27-9 record, with a 14-6 inter-conference record, had it in a three-way tie for third place, but in various tournaments, they didn't fare as well.

Duke's March Madness 2023 journey

Duke wins the ACC Championship

Duke went into the ACC Tournament as the number 4 seed. With some prestigious programs like Pittsburgh, Miami and Virginia in front of them, the road ahead was nothing short of challenging.

However, Kyle Filipowski would be the deciding factor in three blowout wins as the Blue Devils held aloft their 22nd ACC Championship.

With an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 side in the East, Scheyer and Co. were looking to make an immediate impact. A 74-51 domination over Oral Roberts was the perfect start as Jeremy Roach and Derek Lively II led the way.

However, their season would come to a screeching halt in Round 2, courtesy of a 52-65 loss to Tennessee. While the result was not what Duke had hoped for, the season had to be considered a success, especially given Jon's first year as the coach for the Blue Devils.

In Year 2, will fortunes change for Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils?

What are Duke's chances of winning the NCAA Tournament 2024?

The second season for Scheyer and Co,has gone even better than their first. With the team hoping to finish with a better record than last year, their quest to the top is on. The number 2-seeded Duke is firmly among the favorites to fare well at the NCAA Tournament.

However, the season hasn't been without its share of controversies. Recently, an incident at Wake Forest, where crowd storming led to team superstar Kyle Filipowski injuring his knee, became the central point of discussion. While opinions remain divided, ESPN's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo wasn't sympathizing with "poor little" Duke.

Can the injury scare and off-court distractions hamper their path to NCAA success, or will the team find a way?