“Both of Bron kids got burners”: Fans react to LeBron James’ son Bryce James’ performance highlights from EYBL games

The buzz surrounding Bryce James right now is quite high. Bryce, LeBron James' second-born son, has been turning heads with his standout performances in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) games.
The EYBL features 57 of the top 100 prospects of the 2025 class, and Bryce had an incredible weekend at the event. Even LeBron himself was there to cheer him on.
His EYBL performance highlights, shared on Instagram by “League Ready” on Sunday, have got everyone talking. The caption on the video read:
“Bryce James really been in his bag all EYBL SZN.”
One fan left a comment saying:
“Once bro gets more aggressive and learns how to use his body and drive, he’ll be tuff.”
Another fan wrote:
“Both of Bron's kids got burners.”
Someone else couldn't contain their excitement:
“The next best James.”
While one fan said in the comments:
“Dang it’s gonna be the second son. I see,”.
There's so much hype around Bryce James that one fan even reacted:
“Might be the best shooter in the class.”
Another fan wrote:
"His jumper improved"
Rising star Bryce James matches top Boozer twins prospect
Shooting guard Bryce James had an unstoppable performance against the Boozer twins last month. The game between Nightrydas Elite and Strive for Greatness (SFG) featured elite players like twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer and Bryce James. Bryce scored 21 points, matching Cameron Boozer, who also scored 21 points and went 3-for-3 from behind the arc.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer are among the top 15 prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Bryce has been working hard to make a significant impact on the court.
Bryce James spent his freshman and sophomore years at Sierra Canyon High School, playing alongside his older brother, Bronny James. According to 247sports, Bryce received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 9, 2023, and an offer from the Duquesne Dukes on July 31, 2023.
