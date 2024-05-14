LeBron James' son Bryce James pumps up Bronny James up with 2-word response after NBA Combine showing

Bronny James participated in the NBA Combine, where he was one of the highlights. Despite the cardiac arrest setback, Bronny showed impressive athleticism, leaving many impressed, including his younger brother, Bryce James.

In an Instagram video by Overtime, the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen showing his court movement at the NBA Combine. His younger brother was among the people hyping up Bronny in the comment section. Reacting to the video, Bryce wrote:

“Oh yuh.”

Bryce James commented on Bronny James NBA Combine video

Earlier, some media outlets excluded the Lakers superstar's son from the 2024 mock draft.

Bronny James had an excellent day at the combine, shooting excellently from the 3-point line. He was measured at 6-ft-1-inch, which is not as impressive by NBA standards. However, the vertical jump was recorded at an impressive 40.5 inches.

There is no saying if the NBA Combine should substantially elevate his draft prospect; however, it can certainly help his case. Moreover, there is a wide consensus that Bronny James is not a first-round pick but several teams could be interested in drafting him in the second round.

Lakers and Mavericks interested in drafting Bronny James

There is no secret that LeBron James’ potential free agency can move the needle in the trade market. A lot of teams would be interested in signing the Lakers star if he chose to opt out of his contract this offseason.

James had previously mentioned his desire to play alongside his son before he retired. Several teams have come forward to draft Bronny James to lure the four-time NBA champion.

Shams Charania added to the already existing rumors of the Lakers trying to draft James’ son. The NBA Insider said that Los Angeles would try to draft Bronny “in a perfect world.”

Just last month, Charania and others reported that the Lakers are interested in fulfilling LeBron James’ dream of playing with his son.

However, the Dallas Mavericks have also come out as a contender to draft Bronny. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Mavericks are more interested in luring James to join Luka Doncic and his championship teammate Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

The team is looking to draft James' son to bring the Lakers star to Dallas.

There is a high chance that the Lakers would be able to keep James with them. James is at the end of his illustrious career and there is a little possibility that he would go anywhere else and end his career.