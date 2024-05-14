"Come home, we need you more than ever" - Cleveland fan begs potential UFA LeBron James for Cavs return 

LeBron James fueled speculation over his next landing spot potentially being Cleveland for the third time after he appeared courtside for Monday's Celtics-Cavs Game 4. James received a rousing ovation from the home fans after the announcer gave him a shout-out while he sat next to his wife, Savannah James, and agent Rich Paul.

James exited the contest before the whistle as the Celtics closed in on the win to take a 3-1 series lead. While leaving, a fan seated close to the exit tunnel made his thoughts known to James over a potential return to the Cavs.

"LeBron come home, we need you more than ever," the fan shouted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is potentially going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to several reports, he has a player option worth $51.4 million with the Lakers, which is expected to decline.

The Cavaliers have been rumored to be a landing spot for James, especially with his son, Bronny James, reportedly likely staying in the NBA Draft following an impressive showing at the draft combine. A homecoming with his son as his teammate in Cleveland could be the perfect way to end his illustrious career.

However, that possibility seems far-fetched, with Bronny's future undecided and James widely expected to play his final few years in LA.

Lakers insider says all signs point toward LeBron James resigning with Lakers

LeBron James' chances of ending with the Lakers again seem high. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers remain willing to offer their star player any contract he wishes to sign, which includes an opt-out and resign option or opt-in and extend path.

James could earn $164 million in three years with a new contract as an unrestricted free agent. That number takes a $2 million hit if he opts in and then extends his contract. James' contract can have a no-trade clause if he signs a new deal by opting out. That will give him authority over his future regardless of the team's position.

According to reports, the Lakers are willing to entice James to extend his stay by showing an interest in drafting his son, Bronny James. The 39-year-old has expressed his desire to be on an NBA floor with his son in the past, and that is believed to be a realistic path to signing LeBron for any team this offseason, not just LA.

Buha also reported that the Lakers are fine-tuning their roster and conducting their coaching search after firing Darvin Ham, believing that LeBron James will co-lead the team next to Anthony Davis.

The Lakers still need to be peculiar about retooling their roster, though. James is still fighting to win championships, and it won't be a surprise to see him leave the Lakers if there is a better opportunity elsewhere to win a championship.

The Lakers haven't done a solid job of providing him with a solid supporting cast and coaching staff since the 2020 'Bubble' championship, prompting the murmurs of James ending his tenure in LA after the 2024 offseason.