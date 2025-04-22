Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for NC State forward feat. Arkansas 

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield plans to play in college for another season after the NC State star entered the transfer portal on Monday. The senior forward made this decision as he is banking on the NCAA allowing student-athletes to play five full seasons over five years.

Huntley-Hatfield, who previously played for Tennessee and Louisville, averaged 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 26 games for the Wolfpack last season. He only made 10 starts in his fourth year playing college basketball.

Here's a closer look at the top five landing spots for Huntley-Hatfield, who is hoping a favorable ruling comes soon for him to extend his NCAA career.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's potential transfer portal landing spots

#5. Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

One team that may be interested in acquiring Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's services is Baylor. The Bears are on the lookout for players after their entire 2024-25 squad left the team following Baylor's March Madness run.

Coach Scott Drew has already acquired a few players through the transfer portal to bolster Baylor's lineup, including former Oregon State forward Michael Rataj and former Wyoming guard Obi Agbim. Adding a veteran player like Huntley-Hatfield, if he becomes eligible, may entice Drew, who is looking to field a competitive team in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

#4. Memphis Tigers

Huntley-Hatfield was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, so a potential move to Memphis could be an enticing one for him and his family. He started his college basketball career in his home state, averaging 3.9 ppg and 3.0 rpg through 35 games in his freshman season with the Volunteers.

Coach Penny Hardaway will be looking to bolster his lineup after star player PJ Haggerty decided to enter the transfer portal. A possible link-up between both parties could transpire if Huntley-Hatfield is given an additional year of eligibility.

#3. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee State is another team that could be on the radar for Huntley-Hatfield if he wants to play in his home state next season, pending the rule change.

The Blue Raiders recently lost one of their key players after Jestin Porter entered the transfer portal. He led the team in scoring, averaging 15.0 ppg in the 2024-25 season. Coach Nick McDevitt could look to sign Huntley-Hatfield on a one-year stint in Murfreesboro if the former Tennessee player becomes eligible for another season.

#2. Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks need to bolster their frontcourt following Hunter Dickinson's departure. Coach Bill Self may be interested in signing Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who stands 6-foot-10 tall. Self and his coaching staff got a first-hand look at Huntley-Hatfield when Kansas faced NC State during the regular season.

Huntley-Hatfield was one of three players to score in double figures for the Wolfpack on the night, dropping 12 points off the bench in NC State's 75-60 loss to Kansas. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line against the Jayhawks.

#1. Arkansas Razorbacks

Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne talks with forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (#5) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC Yum! Center. Photo: Imagn

A move to the Razorbacks could be a possibility for Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, as his former coach at Louisville, Kenny Payne, is now an associate head coach at Arkansas.

Huntley-Hatfield left the Cardinals following the 2023-24 season after Payne was sacked by Louisville. He posted career-best numbers during his final year at Louisville, averaging 12.9 ppg and 8.4 rpg, making 32 starts under Payne during his junior year before parting ways.

Where do you think Brandon Huntley-Hatfield should play his college basketball next season, if he is deemed eligible? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

