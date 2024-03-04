“Bro is such a hater” - College hoops fans takes jibe at $20 million worth Antonio Brown’s Mel Gibson reference to congratulate Caitlin Clark

Antonio Brown compared Caitlin Clark's appearance to Mel Gibson in the 1995 hit movie Braveheart, after Clark set a new NCAA record.

Brown, whose net worth is estimated to be around $20 million according to Marca, took to social media to congratulate Clark on becoming the all-time leading scorer, using a subtle and humorous post.

Former NFL wider receiver took to X to write:

“Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer,” he wrote using hashtags like #MelGibson #CTESPN #PassionoftheChrist.

Expand Tweet

However, college hoops fans subtly jab at ex-football player Brown's post:

“Bro is such a hater,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Kind of rude and uncalled for AB,” another wrote. “Unfortunately it made me laugh so I’m going to hell.”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division 1's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Pete Maravich. She achieved this feat with a 35-point performance during Iowa's 93-83 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark boasts an impressive shooting range

This season, the Hawkeyes senior guard has already made 88 shots from 25 feet or beyond. This is an impressive achievement, especially when compared to the next highest single-season total in the past five years, achieved by Indiana guard Sara Scalia in 2021-22, which is just 51 according to CBB Analytics.

Additionally, Rebecca Lobo reported that Clark also ranks sixth in career assists among all NCAA players, a truly unique accomplishment considering no other player even cracks the top 25 in both categories.

Expand Tweet

Despite attempting the second-most field goals per game in the nation (22.6), behind only USC freshman JuJu Watkins (22.8), Clark is known for not forcing shots.

Also Read: $31 billion-worth Nike gives Caitlin Clark grand tribute as Iowa star becomes highest NCAA scorer of all time: WATCH