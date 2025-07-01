  • home icon
  "Caitlin Clark felt the connection with Lisa Bluder": When Iowa HC Jan Jensen talked about Hawkeyes star's relationship with her predecessor

"Caitlin Clark felt the connection with Lisa Bluder": When Iowa HC Jan Jensen talked about Hawkeyes star's relationship with her predecessor

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Jul 01, 2025 12:04 GMT
Jan Jensen, Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark
Jan Jensen, Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark - Source: Imagn

Iowa coach Jan Jensen was instrumental in developing Caitlin Clark into the nation's best player. Jensen worked as an associate coach for Lisa Bluder for over two decades before taking over the program last year.

After Clark led the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in thirty years in March 2023, Jensen could not stop praising her. In an interview with Hawk Central following the Elite Eight game, where Clark recorded a triple-double with 41 points against Louisville, Jensen also talked about the dynamic between Clark and coach Bluder.

"Caitlin Clark is Caitlin Clark because I think she felt the connection with Lisa, our staff, and me — all of it," Jensen said (Timestamp: 3:05). "But she needed the right head coach to let her be who she was, and she studied it. We've always scored points. We've led the nation in scoring a whole bunch of times, and I think Caitlin watched that.
"... But I'm not certain that Caitlin would be Caitlin without Lisa Bluder ... even tonight, she took 3 — but she also hit six that if you’re always putting your thumb on it, you don’t get that. And I think Lisa has always understood that. Lisa has been really firm when she needed to be — in her office and in practice."
youtube-cover
Jan Jensen further mentioned how coach Bluder dealt with Clark like a parent who is trying to teach their child what is right and wrong. She believes that Bluder knew when to take charge and when to let go, allowing the young phenom to flourish.

Jan Jensen once recalled Lisa Bluder kicking Caitlin Clark out of practice

Although the relationship between former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark was mostly smooth sailing, the two also had their share of disagreements, just like any coach-player duo.

During an appearance on "Talkin' Hawks with The VandeBergs" podcast in July last year, Jan Jensen shared Bluder's tough love for Clark's growth.

"I think (coach Lisa) always morphed with the times, and I talked with her about this," Jensen said. "I think where she was at in her career and getting a Caitlin —that’s why she was great with Caitlin.
"I think her and Caitlin just had this amazing relationship. It wasn’t always easy—she kicked her out of practice and gave her a technical and those things—but there was that mutual respect and true love. They’re really wired very much the same in their competitive spirit."

Clark helped Bluder reach new heights in her coaching career — two national championship game appearances in a row. Bluder retired last year, while Clark also moved to the WNBA, leaving Jan Jensen as the head coach.

Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
