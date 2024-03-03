Caitlin Clark Game today: How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State women's basketball?

Caitlin Clark and the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon in the superstar's last home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tip-off is set at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT, as Clark aims to overtake LSU legend Pete Maravich as the all-time scoring leader for NCAA men's and women's basketball. She needs 18 points to surpass Maravich's mark.

More importantly, the six-foot guard is looking to lead Iowa to a victory over Ohio State and secure the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament ahead of the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes will also hold their Senior Day after the game against the Buckeyes concludes. Iowa will honor Clark and her fellow senior teammates, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, Molly Davis and Sharon Goodman, for their contributions to the squad.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Caitlin Clark’s legacy immortalized by Iowa with a banner unveiling ahead of Hawkeyes’ Senior Day

How to watch Caitlin Clark in Iowa vs. Ohio State today

The Iowa vs. Ohio State showdown can be seen live at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It will also be available on television via FOX, while Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV will share the contest via livestream.

How many points is Caitlin Clark behind Pete Maravich?

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts to her basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Clark is 17 points behind Maravich's all-time scoring record for all genders. In her last game against Minnesota, the senior guard broke Lynette Woodard's AIAW scoring mark of 3,649 points with her eighth 3-pointer at the 4:29 mark of the fourth period.

Clark needs 18 points to surpass Maravich and become the all-time leader in points. She is capable of piling up big numbers. In the previous meeting between Iowa and Ohio State on Jan. 21, Clark dropped 45 markers, but it was not enough as the Hawkeyes lost in overtime, 100-92.

Is this her last home game?

The Ohio State matchup will be Clark's final home game with Iowa. On Thursday, the Hawkeyes superstar announced her intention to enter the 2024 WNBA draft.

Her announcement has had a big effect on the ticket prices. On Friday, the cheapest secondary-market ticket on TickPick.com was pegged at $453. Some of the most expensive seats on the website cost $5,503 and are located in the first row near the midcourt.

Clark's final regular season home game in Iowa is expected to be epic, as it will be the last time home fans will see their greatest player step inside the arena.

Read More: Iowa HC Lisa Bluder shares emotional response to Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft declaration news: "She's ready for a new challenge"