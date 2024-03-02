Iowa HC Lisa Bluder shares emotional response to Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft declaration news: "She's ready for a new challenge"

Coach Lisa Bluder of the Iowa women's basketball team expressed her happiness for Caitlin Clark's decision to enter the WNBA Draft and take the next step in her career.

Considering the bond and mentorship they shared, Clark's decision must have greatly impacted her.

However, Bluder also admitted that she felt disappointed about losing her best player and the most dynamic college hoops player of the current time. During a recent media conversation, the coach acknowledged that she wished to coach Clark for another year.

Nevertheless, Bluder respected and supported the 22-year-old's choice, understanding the rationale behind it. To ESPN, Bluder delivered an emotional message about Clark's decision and said:

"She's a tremendous player, and we would have loved to have her come back."

"But also, our job is to have them for four years and support them as best we can and try to prepare them for the next chapter in their lives," Bluder added. "Her four years is up, even though she could have come back for another year. She's ready for a new challenge."

Lisa Bluder has a valid point. She's referring to Caitlin Clark, The star player of the program who is a standout in NCAA women's basketball.

Iowa v Purdue

Not only is Clark the highest scorer in the league, but she's also on track to break the record set by Pete Maravich for the most points scored in college basketball history.

It's not every day that you come across a player with such exceptional talent. As far as Iowans are concerned, hopes are high for Caitlin Clark to ace the championship in her last run.

Lisa Bluder voiced Woodard is better than Caitlin Clark

On Wednesday,Caitlin Clark reached yet another significant milestone in her ascent to the top of the scoring standings. The Iowa star broke Lynette Woodard's record, for the major collegiate scoring record with a total of 3,650 points, scoring 33 points in the Hawkeyes' 108-60 victory against Minnesota.

While praising Clark's accomplishment, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder also criticized the NCAA for failing to recognize Woodard's record as the most-scoring player in women's collegiate basketball. In the AIAW period, Woodard was a member of the Kansas Jayhawks before the NCAA officially sanctioned women's basketball.

"Maybe the NCAA will realize that now. Maybe it will be brought to their attention, and they will start recognizing those women who played in the ’70s," said coach Bluder."Remember, they played with a larger basketball and no 3-point line, either."

