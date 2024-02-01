Caitlin Clark etched her name in the NCAA record books, overtaking Kelsey Mitchell to become the second-highest scorer in women's history in a dominant 110-74 Iowa win over Northwestern. Following her 35-point outing, Clark made sure to give Iowa HC Lisa Bluder her flowers.

During her post-game presser, Clark was asked about moving up to second all-time in NCAA scoring. She expressed gratitude, but quickly shifted focus to Bluder. Clark gave the 62-year-old coach her due for bringing her to Iowa and aiding in her development.

"Coach Bluder obviously!" Clark said."The kind of way she pitched me when I got recruited four years ago was 'We play fast, uptempo offense and you're going to kind of have the ball in your hands' and she's kind of just let me thrive and be me. There's not a lot of coaches out there that would probably allow that every single night, so I'm just very thankful."

Just three weeks after surpassing Brittney Griner, Caitlin Clark passed two more NCAA scoring legends. She moved ahead of Jackie Stiles for third all-time when she made a three-pointer in the first quarter. Clark later overtook Mitchell with a layup at 4:58 left in the first half.

Clark had her fifth-straight 30-point game, matching the longest such streak of her career. In addition to her 35 points, she tallied 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block. She went 3-of-12 on three-pointers but made all 10 free-throws in 32 minutes.

Caitlin Clark grateful to be in company of basketball greats

After surpassing NCAA legends Brittney Griner and Kelsey Mitchell to become the second-highest women's scorer ever, Caitlin Clark took a moment to honor the greats upon whose shoulders she rises.

“I think the coolest thing is just the names that I get to be around,” Clark said. “Those are people that I grew up watching, especially Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell. Those are really, really great players, people that are still playing our game at the very highest level, people that you watch night in and night out. Just special for me to be in the same area as them."

Clark finished the game with 3,424 career points before departing to a standing ovation with 4:23 left. She continues chasing WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who tops the NCAA women's scoring list with 3,527 points.

Iowa improved to 20-2 with their road win Wednesday. Led by Clark, who is red-hot and chasing the NCAA scoring record, the Hawkeyes visit Maryland on Saturday.

