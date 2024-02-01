Cody Williams NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Colorado forward ft. Detroit Pistons and more 

Among the top collegiate prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft, Colorado forward Cody Williams certainly stands out. The 6-foot-8 Williams, who is the younger brother of Oklahoma City standout Jaylin Williams, has the right combination of size and skill to shine at the next level. Comparisons like Kevin Durant and Lamar Odom are sometimes referenced in regard to Williams.

Cody Williams is scoring 14.7 points per game at Colorado, and has connected on 52% of his 3-point attempts. With a 57.9% overall shooting percentage, Williams has played well without forcing too many shots. On three occasions, Williams has topped the 20-point mark, and this is despite missing a month of play from December to January due to a minor wrist injury.

Particularly if Williams continues to develop, NBA teams will likely be hot on his trail for the 2024 NBA draft. Depending on which international players choose to enter the league or which collegiate stars stay or go in college, Williams could easily be one of the top picks in the draft.

Here are five potential landing spots for Cody Williams in the NBA.

Top 5 landing spots for Cody Williams

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham could play beside Williams in Detroit.

Start with the 6-40 Pistons, who could use all the help they can get. The Pistons wouldn't be a bad spot for Williams. He could team with guard Cade Cunningham to give Detroit a promising one-two punch to build on. Detroit would also let physical Bojan Bogdanovic keep Williams from having to bang down low.

The Pistons do have Ausar Thompson at the wing spot where Williams would likely play. But Thompson has only been a part-time starter, and could either shift his role or be used as trade bait for a center or a shooter. The Pistons would definitely like to nab Cody Williams.

#2. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have decent wing starters, led by fourth-year pro Keldon Johnson (16.7 ppg). But the chance to pair Williams with Victor Wembanyama might be too much to pass up for San Antonio.

Having Wembanyama might allow the Spurs to use Williams as a face-the-basket power forward. If not, a small lineup with Jeremy Sochan, Johnson and Williams as a frontcourt could be efficient for the 19+ minutes per game that Wembanyama currently sits. While a point guard might be a higher priority, the Spurs could end up with Cody Williams.

#3. Portland Trail Blazers

The post-Damion Lillard Trailblazers would love to land Williams. On a team that will feature Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt, Williams would fit well beside Jerami Grant at forward.

Plug some combination of two guards, Williams, Grant, and DeAndre Ayton, into a lineup and Portland could be back in the playoffs sooner than expected. Don't be shocked if the Blazers end up with Williams.

#4. Memphis Grizzlies

With Ja Morant only playing nine games this season, the Grizzlies seem to be in full NBA Lottery mode at this point. But with Morant, Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane, there's a playoff team lurking under the surface of this squad.

Cody Williams would be a great fit. Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are playing the small forward spot for Memphis right now, and Cody Williams would be an immediate upgrade. If all of Memphis's players get healthy and the Grizzlies add Williams, they could immediately be one of the best teams in the West.

#5. Golden State Warriors

Yes, Klay Thompson is a legend. But he's a 33-year-old legend, and with Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green joining him, the Warriors are old. Cody Williams would be an immediate youth movement in Golden State, and might salvage the veteran Warriors for one more run.

Cody Williams probably wouldn't see as many immediate minutes in Golden State as with several of the teams above. But his long-term career might be better if he can learn from some of the NBA's active legends.