"It makes Caitlin's job easier": Iowa HC Lisa Bluder asks Hawkeyes' squad to keep stepping up ahead of March Madness

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder asked the rest of the team to keep stepping up, saying that the production of its supporting cast will make Caitlin Clark's job easier.

In a post-game presser, following the Hawkeyes 101-85 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, Bluder praised the supporting cast for stepping up on offense, as Clark was missing most of her shots.

“I just loved that other people stepped up tonight and took responsibility. I loved the balance we had. We want people to step up, because it makes Caitlin's job easier," the veteran coach said. "When other people are doing what they should be doing, it makes her job easier, and it makes us more enjoyable to watch."

Expand Tweet

Iowa fired on all cylinders in win over Illinois

The game against Illinois was a perfect example of what the rest of the Iowa squad would be capable of doing if Clark fails to make her shots.

Hannah Stuelke contributed 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field while Kate Martin and Molly Davis combined for 30 markers. Three other players - Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter and Taylor McCabe - produced good numbers off the bench to help the misfiring superstar.

Clark finished with a triple-double of 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, but her attempts were not connecting than usual, missing 12 of her 18 attempts from the field.

However, she played the role of a facilitator for the Hawkeyes. Clark allowed her teammates to get easy looks at the basket, as Illinois' defense kept her offense in check.

The Hawkeyes finished with 28 assists, 10 more than their previous assist production in a loss to Indiana.

The supporting cast was a combined 30-of-54 from the field which Illinois failed to stop. The rest of the team also buried 12 3-pointers that pushed Illinois' perimeter defense to work harder.

No. 4 Iowa would need a similar effort against Minnesota on Wednesday and No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday to grab a favorable seeding in March Madness.