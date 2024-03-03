IN PHOTOS: Caitlin Clark’s legacy immortalized by Iowa with a banner unveiling ahead of Hawkeyes’ Senior Day

Caitlin Clark is ready to rewrite history as she has her eye on the NCAA all-time scoring list. Clark is just 17 points away from tying Pete Maravich’s scoring record. Clark surpassed Lynette Woodard as the highest scorer in major women's college basketball history.

With her tremendous performances for the Hawkeyes, Clark has certainly become a favorite. The #22 guard recorded her sixth triple-double of the season and 17th of her career against Minnesota. Furthermore, she became the second player in the history of women’s college basketball to record a triple-double in four consecutive seasons.

To honor her legacy, Nike unveiled a 7-story banner in downtown Iowa City on Saturday. The banner spans the side of Edge Iowa City, a seven-story building.

Caitlin Clark's Banner Source: Twitter

The banner at 125 E. Burlington St. depicts Clark's famous jump shot. The top left corner consists of Nike and Iowa's Tigerhawk logo. Nike also published an advertisement featuring Clark, stating "You break it, you own it” after she broke the NCAA all-time women’s scoring record.

Will Caitlin Clark break the record?

The Iowa guard was unstoppable, as she scored 33 points, dished 12 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Furthermore, she registered a quarter-high 15 points with five threes to become the Big Ten three-point field goal leader.

She needs 18 points against the Ohio State Buckeyes. When asked about surpassing Lynette Woodard's record, Clark said:

"Yeah, I think it's super cool like coach Bluder said is like, you know. The NCAA didn't want to recognize women and what they did. Back in the 1980s and you know, I think it just speaks to the foundation that these players have laid for us to have opportunities to be able to play in an environment environments like this in front of crowds like this.

How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State?

The women's college basketball game between Iowa and Ohio State will be aired live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream it on platforms like FuboTV, Sling, and Fox Sports Live. Jeff Levering will serve as the play-by-play announcer for this game.

Iowa's victory over Illinois earned 816,000 viewers on FS1. We could see another viewership record being broken in this match.

How many points will Caitlin Clark score in this game?

