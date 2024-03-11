Caitlin Clark points today vs Nebraska: How did the Iowa superstar perform against Cornhuskers?

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark, secured a thrilling 94-89 overtime victory against No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

This triumph marked an unprecedented third consecutive conference title for the Hawkeyes.

Caitlin Clark points today vs Nebraska

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

Caitlin Clark's brilliance shone through once again as she finished the Big Ten Championship game against Nebraska with a stat line of 34 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Her slow start, ending the first half with only four points, did little to dampen her impact on the game. In the second half and overtime, she scored 30 points to lead Iowa's comeback charge.

In the dying moments of overtime, Clark hit a crucial three-pointer followed by a game-sealing steal, effectively putting the game to bed for the Hawkeyes and securing their third consecutive Big Ten tournament title.

How many 3s did Caitlin Clark make today?

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

Caitlin Clark's shooting performance in the Big Ten Championship game against Nebraska was a tale of two halves. Her poor first-half showing saw her struggle from beyond the arc, missing her first nine three-point attempts.

However, Clark slowly regained her rhythm in the second half and over time. She drained five three-pointers during this stretch, finishing the game with five made threes from 17 attempts.

Iowa vs. Nebraska final score

Iowa rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to defeat Nebraska 94-89 in overtime on Sunday. Despite facing a significant deficit early on, the Hawkeyes made an impressive comeback.

The triumphant effort was fueled by strong performances from Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke (25 points, nine rebounds and two assists), complemented by a complete team display.

