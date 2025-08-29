Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery, ex-teammate Jada Gyamfi hype up Fever star as she dons signature apparel with Nike

Caitlin Clark wore her new Nike signature apparel during the Indiana Fever-Seattle Storm WNBA regular-season game on Tuesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.Clark, who remained in street clothes in the game against the Storm due to a right groin injury, came to the court wearing her signature clothing with her initials on it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe special moment was hyped up by her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and friend and former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi, who both commented on Clark's Instagram account.&quot;Sooooo tough,&quot; said McCaffery, who now serves as an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs.Connor McCaffery's comment (Image Source: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)&quot;Sexy beast,&quot; said Gyamfi, who will be playing her fourth year in Iowa this season.Jada Gyamfi reaction (Image Source: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)Aside from McCaffery and Gyamfi, Clark's teammates in Indiana, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and Chloe Bibby also posted congratulatory messages. Former Iowa teammate Kate Martin and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie also wrote their favorable reactions to Clark's special moment on Instagram.The sportswear company and Clark unveiled her signature logo that featured two interlocking C's that depicted the six-foot guard's close ties with the fans. Her new logo will be featured in a new apparel collection that focuses on comfort, function and clean design, Nike said in a press release.The post has generated 165,000 likes since it was first posted on Instagram on Thursday.Indiana Fever coach provides encouraging update on Caitlin Clark's health statusIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Caitlin Clark's recovery from her groin injury.In an interview before the win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, White said that the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft took part in the walkthrough for the Storm game.However, she wanted to see how Clark's groin would endure live practice sessions before allowing her to play in the remaining games of the regular season.&quot;I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance,&quot; White said (per Hawkeyes Wire). &quot;But to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint.&quot;Before the injury, Clark had only played 13 games this season and averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She has slumped to 36.7% shooting from the field, including 27.9% from the free-throw line.Despite her absence, Indiana is in third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-18 record, 3 1/2 games back of second-placed New York (24-15) and four games behind first-place Atlanta (24-14).