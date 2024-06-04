Caleb Wilson Landing spots: 3 teams who could benefit from 2025 class prospect ft. North Carolina

Caleb Wilson won the MaxPreps Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season while playing for Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta. He's one of the best recruits in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward averaged 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.4 blocks per game last season. Wilson possesses strong positional awareness and has a good potential to be a tough player offensively and defensively.

247Sports reports that Caleb Wilson has 23 offers on the table. Kentucky, UNC, Auburn, Alabama, Duke, Arkansas, and Baylor are among the teams showing interest in securing the young phenom.

Wilson, a five-star forward with a captivating blend of size, length and ball-handling abilities, is an extremely coveted prospect. Here are the teams that could make good use of his skills.

Top three landing spots for Caleb Wilson

#1, UNC

Hubert Davis and North Carolina's efforts to construct a competitive team aimed at contending for championships are impossible to overlook. Going to such a storied team would certainly help Caleb Wilson achieve success.

Wilson visited the campus in February.

"I loved their fan base, the school and the atmosphere surrounding sports," Wilson said. "Their message is that I’m ready to play on Day 1 with consistent work and effort and that they need and want me to be a Tar Heel."

Wilson's ball-playing ability and flexibility could benefit UNC in chasing an NCAA championship.

#2, Duke

The Atlanta native has always been a fan of Duke's esteemed history and would be open to joining the Blue Devils.

Duke consistently performs at a top level, and their high-speed style complements Wilson’s playing style. The Blue Devils also focus on developing players, which fits with his long-term potential.

"Very good at developing forwards at a high level. And it’s Duke, of course," Wilson said. "One of the best basketball schools in history. That’s what stands out to me."

#3, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech made an offer to Caleb Wilson in April 2023. Since the school is in his hometown, there's a strong sense of belonging.

Furthermore, Wilson has upheld a positive connection with Yellow Jackets coach Damon Stoudamire.

"I like Georgia Tech a lot," Wilson said. "Coach Stoudamire is a really cool coach and a really good guy. Also has some NBA tenure, so that is really important to me."

The Yellow Jackets have a good shot at Wilson. They have already recruited top guard Akai Fleming for the 2025 class, and adding another elite player like Wilson would be huge.

