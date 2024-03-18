Can Houston win March Madness 2024? Analyzing the Cougars' chances and key factors for success

Houston picked up the No. 1 seed in the South Region by employing the league's stingiest defense, which fuelled their offense all season.

Led by the three-guard combo L.J. Cryer, Jamal Shead and Emmanuel Sharp, the Cougars come into the NCAA Tournament allowing a league-best 57.0 points per game and 37.9% opponent field goals. The Kelvin Sampson-coached team is third in points differential, at +16.0, and seventh in steals with 10 spg.

Its excellent defense places the team atop the AP and Coaches poll for three weeks and emerging as the Big 12 Conference leader with a 30-4 record.

Can Houston win March Madness 2024?

L. J. Cryer is the Cougars' leading scorer with an average of 15.3 points per game.

If the Cougars employ the scheme that allowed them to win 30 games this season, there's a reasonable chance of securing their first NCAA crown.

Houston has been one of the most consistent teams over the last six years, securing five NCAA tournament bids and one Final Four experience in 2021. They also qualified for the Sweet Sixteen four times and two Elite Eights in that span.

Defense will be Houston's main weapon coming into March Madness. Sampson's men will be willing to challenge every shot in their quest to secure their first finals appearance in 40 years and possibly the college basketball program's first title.

Houston March Madness odds

ESPN reported that Houston has the second-best chance of emerging victorious in March Madness. The Cougars have a 6-1 odds of winning the championship, behind UConn Huskies, and slightly ahead of Purdue (7-1) and Arizona (11-1).

In terms of moneyline, BetMGM gave Houston a +600 bet, which is also second behind UConn's +400.

Teams that could win March Madness 2024

Team Championship Odds (as per BETMGM) 1. UConn +400 2. Houston +600 3. Purdue +650 4. Arizona +1200 5. North Carolina +1300 6. Tennessee +1500 7. Auburn +1800 8. Iowa State +1800 9. Kentucky +2500 10. Marquette +2500

Houston March Madness History

Houston has appeared in 25 NCAA Tournaments and has a 38-29 record. The Cougars reached the Sweet Sixteen 15 times and have had seven Elite Eight appearances.

They have been into six Final Fours and championship games in 1983 and 1984 but lost both.

Sampson and the guard trio of Cryer, Shead and Sharp will look to change the narrative and end their March Madness story by winning their first NCAA title in history.

