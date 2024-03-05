Can NC State make it to March Madness 2024? Breaking down Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament odds

The NC State Wolfpack has been a decent program this season with a 17-13 overall record. However, the team has to step up if they are going to make a run for the 2024 National Championship. What do we know about their chances of making it to March Madness?

Can NC State make it to March Madness 2024?

The NC State Wolfpack can still theoretically make it into March Madness this season but the projections say they will have to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to do so. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, so if the Wolfpack win, they will automatically be in March Madness.

NC State Wolfpack NCAA Tournament history

The NC State Wolfpack has a strong history with the NCAA Tournament, as they have made the tournament 28 times so far. The team holds a 37-27 record throughout March Madness and has won a pair of national championships in 1974 and 1983.

The program needs to get more consistent as they have made the NCAA Tournament only twice since 2016.

NC State Wolfpack March Madness odds

The NC State Wolfpack are not expected to win the NCAA National Championship Game this season and if they do, bettors will make a ton of money. They have one of the longest odds to cut down the nets as they are sitting at +50000 to win it all. This means if you were to place a $10 wager on the Wolfpack and they win the title, you would end up with $5,010.

NC State Wolfpack Strengths

Scoring (76.0 points per game is tied for 124th in the NCAA)

Free-throw shooting (79.8% is best in ACC)

NC State Wolfpack Weaknesses

Rebounding (35.2 is 225th in the nation)

Passing (12.8 assists per game is tied for 265th in college basketball)

NC State Wolfpack's quadrant records

The Wolfpack has been struggling against better teams but the lesser the quadrant, the better their record. However, if they want to make the NCAA Tournament, they are going to face teams in the upper quadrants. Below is the breakdown of each quadrant and NC State's record against teams in that section.

Quadrant Record 1 1-6 2 4-5 3 4-1 4 8-0

