Can Purdue win March Madness 2024? Analyzing the Boilermakers' chances and key factors for success 

Purdue picked up the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region by becoming the third-best team in the NCAA. Led by 7-foot-4 behemoth Zach Edey, the Boilermakers captured the regular-season title with a three-game advantage over second-placed Illinois.

However, Purdue failed to annex the Big Ten double, losing in the tournament semifinal against Wisconsin. Fortunately for the Boilermakers, the Selection Committee was impressed with how the team lorded over the conference and the league, giving them one of the four top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The Matt Painter-coached squad went 29-4 with Edey as their top option on offense. But the Canadian will need the help of guards Braden Smith, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer to go on a serious run to Purdue's first-ever championship.

Can Purdue win March Madness?

Purdue needs Fletcher Loyer to step up in case Zach Edey gets ganged up on the post in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue's chances in the 2024 March Madness depend on how Edey and his teammates adjust to their foes, who might deploy a faster, zone-breaking crew that could negate the big man's size inside the paint.

Edey has provided monster numbers for the Boilermakers throughout the season, averaging 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists. Furthermore, he is almost unguardable in the paint, shooting an impressive 61.9% from the field.

Though Edey has carried the team on his shoulders, he has Smith, Jones and Loyer to back him up. Like Edey, Smith has provided all-around numbers for the Boilermakers with 12.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.3 apg and 1.6 spg. Jones and Loyer give Purdue more offensive flexibility as both players average in double figures and are also great snipers from deep.

As a team, they average 83.4 points (12th-best in the league), 40.4 rebounds (10th) and 18.4 assists (sixth). They are also second in the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.8% as Edey's teammates are getting good looks.

The Boilermakers have an enormous chance of winning their first title, but it will possibly depend on how they adjust to defensive schemes that could minimize Edey's touches in the paint.

Purdue March Madness odds

ESPN reported that Purdue has the third-best chance of topping the 2024 March Madness at 7-1. They are slightly behind Houston, who has 6-1 championship odds, and UConn at -375.

In terms of money line, BetMGM gave the Boilermakers a +650 bet, which is still the third-best odds behind the Cougars' +600 and the Huskies' +400.

Teams that could win March Madness 2024

Team Championship Odds (as per BETMGM) 1. UConn +400 2. Houston +600 3. Purdue +650 4. Arizona +1200 5. North Carolina +1300 6. Tennessee +1500 7. Auburn +1800 8. Iowa State +1800 9. Kentucky +2500 10. Marquette +2500

Purdue's March Madness History

Purdue will take part in its 35th NCAA Tournament this year, with a 43-33 record overall. The Boilermakers had one runner-up finish in 1969 and made it to the Final Four twice (1969, 1980). They were a five-time Elite Eight participant and made it to the Sweet 16 13 times.

However, it will still be fresh in the minds of fans that the top-seed Boilermakers lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 63-58, in the first round last year.

Purdue should avoid another first-round debacle as it is the No. 1 seed again. The Boilermakers await the winner of the First Four clash between No. 16 seeds Montana State and Grambling State.

