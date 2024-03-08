CBB analyst shares the 5 most disappointing programs during the 2023-24 season ft. Miami, Michigan State, and more

With March Madness creeping closer, a lot of the usual suspects are locks to make the postseason.

Teams like UConn, Houston, Purdue and other marquee squads will battle to either repeat as champions or redeem themselves of past tournament failures.

However, what about those teams that have failed to live up to preseason expectations? Renowned college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman tweeted about the five most disappointing programs of the year. His list is an interesting one:

Here's a look at the five teams and how they've disappointed this season.

Miami

Sitting at 14th place in the ACC, just above bottom-feeding Louisville, Miami didn't start off the year struggling.

They, in fact, got off to a fast start, winning eight of their first 10 games. They slowed down a bit mid-season and are now completely out of it.

The Hurricanes have lost eight straight games and are out of the March Madness bubble. This is only a year after they made their first Final Four appearance last season (via Duke Basketball Report).

Not even a win in their final game against Florida State could save them from going fishing.

Arkansas

Another team that's on the outside looking in, the Arkansas Razorbacks are third-to-the-last in the SEC after a season full of ups and downs.

They did win against LSU last time out, but the Tigers are far from a marquee team this year, and that doesn't help Arkansas' chances of making the postseason "".

Moreover, senior guard Khalif Battle's status as a Razorback was put into question with just one more year of eligibility left (via Sports Illustrated).

As one of the team's best players and a clear veteran presence, Battle's potential return to Fayetteville remains up in the air even if he has said that he's a "Razorback until the end."

Michigan State

For Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, they're right on the cusp of missing their first March Madness in the Izzo era if things don't go their way.

Still, the Spartans are only one of the two teams on Goodman's list with a "relatively" winning record that still has a chance to make it.

The Spartans' strength of schedule is basically what's keeping them in the game (via FOX Sports). Their record doesn't look pretty at all.

However, they're at least above .500 in conference play and has one more game against Indiana to finish the regular season.

A win over the Hoosiers would help, but it might not matter, considering how much Indiana themselves have struggled all year.

Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins have also had a very disappointing year, specifically punctuated by six losing skids of two or more games.

It seemed like the Terps just couldn't get any kind of rhythm going, and now they're among those teams who aren't even in the March Madness bubble this season.

They are 15-15 and only better than the lowly Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten. Not even the talents of Jahmir Young, the nation's 16th-best scorer at 20.9 PPG, can take them into the postseason.

It would also take a miracle for them to sneak into March Madness this year.

Texas A&M

For the Aggies, maybe they're thankful that they're at least in the bubble alongside the far better teams in the SEC as of the moment (via The Athletic).

Recent bracketologies still don't have them in it though (specifically that of ESPN's Joe Lunardi), so they'll have to hope against all odds to at least get a second look from the selection committee.

Right now, they need to end the season strong with a convincing win in their regular season finale against Ole Miss.

They already made a case with a 75-69 win over Mississippi State, with the victory giving them a NET Quad 2 win (via Sports Illustrated).

However, whatever happens, it's clear that Texas A&M fans would've wanted the team to have an easier time instead of fighting to stay in contention.