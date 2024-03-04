Jahmir Young NBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for the Maryland guard ft. Los Angeles Lakers

Jahmir Young is in the midst of a strong season for the Maryland Terrapins. The fifth-year senior originally joined the Charlotte 49ers as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

In three seasons with the 49ers, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 35.0% from three-point range, and 83.0% from the free-throw line. Young had a strong final season, averaging 19.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 46.8% from the field, 34.1% from three-point range, and 89.2% from the free-throw line.

Young entered the 2022 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility before ultimately withdrawing his name and joining the Terrapins via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his first season with the program, he averaged 15.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 spg, and 0.4 bpg while shooting 41.5% from the field, 31.1% from three-point range, and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

Following the season, Young decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to Maryland for a final season. He entered play on Sunday averaging 20.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.3 spg, and 0.3 bpg while shooting 40.2% from the field, 34.4% from the three-point range, and 90.5% from the free-throw line.

While he has shown the ability to score at a high level, while also showing flashes as a rebounder, playmaker and defender, his age and lack of size has limited Young's draft stock. Take a look at five landing spots for the Terrapins guard below.

Jahmir Young's five potential landing spots

#1: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could use some scoring punch off the bench as they rank just 23rd in that department. While they could be without a first-round pick, as the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade, Jahmir Young will likely be available in the second round and could even be available as an undrafted free agent.

#2: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have struggled offensively and will need more production from their backcourt. While the acquisition of Terry Rozier was supposed to provide a big lift in that area, that has not been the case as he has struggled in 13 games with the franchise. Jahmir Young could provide a scoring punch to one of the league's worst offenses.

#3: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have plenty of young talent, with just two players over the age of 26 on their roster. Jahmir Young would be able to provide scoring help to one of the worst offenses in the league, while fitting in with their youthful roster.

#4: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been among the best teams in the league this season. They have not, however, received much production from their bench, ranking just 28th in bench scoring. The Celtics will likely look to bolster that unit in the offseason and a player such as Jahmir Young would be a great fit.

#5: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are another team that has not received much offense from their bench as they rank 29th in bench scoring. Furthermore, the Suns do not have a true point guard as a rotational piece. Jahmir Young could help in both areas as he could provide a scoring punch while also facilitating and running the offense.