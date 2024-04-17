CBB Transfer Portal Rankings: Where will Jeremy Roach, Andrej Stojakovic and AJ Storr land?

Jeremy Roach, Andrej Stojakovic and AJ Storr have entered the transfer portal as they look for new teams that can fully utilize their services in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Roach, who started 106 games in four seasons for Duke, announced his decision in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Apart from placing his name in the transfer portal, the 22-year-old guard also enlisted himself in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He's the fifth Blue Devils cager to enter the portal, after Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchel, Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt.

Stojakovic, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, made his announcement several weeks ago after one season with the Cardinal.

The six-foot-seven incoming sophomore played all of Stanford's 32 games, where he averaged 7.8 ppg and 3.4 ppg while shooting 40.9%.

Moreover, Storr announced that he entered the transfer portal after enlisting himself in the 2024 NBA Draft. The six-foot-seven guard, who played for St. John's in his first year in 2022-23, had a stellar sophomore season for Wisconsin.

He led the Badgers in scoring last season, averaging 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games.

CBB Transfer Portal Rankings

#3 Andrej Stojakovic

Stojakovic guards fellow freshman Bronny James of USC.

Stojakovic had a good start with the Cardinal, scoring in double figures in three of his first four games. He struggled mightily in the following games but scored his collegiate-high 20 points against USC in February.

He entered the transfer portal after Stanford coach Jerod Haase was fired. His 32.7% shooting from the three would make his top 3-point sniper father cringe.

Nevertheless, hems still a young guy inserted into the collegiate ranks, so there's room for improvement, especially if he transfers to another school.

Where will Andrej Stojakovic land?

Stojakovic could be perfect for a rebuilding team looking for fresh talents in the transfer portal. Incidentally, new Kentucky coach Mark Pope contacted him and seemed to be interested in the incoming sophomore.

Stojakovic confirmed that in an interview with Jacob Polacheck of On3.com and Kentucky Sports Radio. The six-foot-seven guard could be perfect for Pope's scheme, where players shoot a ton of threes and play at a high pace.

He has turned heads in his first year with Stanford and could be better if he brings his talents to Lexington.

#2 Jeremy Roach

Jeremy Roach drives to the basket.

The six-foot-two guard was a key player in his stint with Duke, as he helped the team compete in three straight NCAA Tournaments, including a Final Four stint in the 2021-22 season.

In the just-concluded season, the Leesburg, Virginia native played 35 games and averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Roach also improved his 3-point marksmanship in his final year with Duke, posting a career-high 42.9% from the 3-point line. He scored in double figures in the Blue Devils' four NCAA Tournament games, including the Elite Eight, where they were ousted by North Carolina State.

Where will Jeremy Roach land?

With fellow guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor deciding to return for another year with Duke, it's high time for Roach to bid his goodbye to the Blue Devils.

Although going to the NBA is a good decision, the six-foot-two senior needs to polish his skills as a point guard. His height is too small for a shooting guard in the NBA, and his draft stock is low as of the moment.

On announcing that he's entering the transfer portal, experts are predicting that Roach could land in Arkansas, Kentucky and St. John's.

Among the three schools, Roach could best fit with Arkansas, as new coach John Calipari is great at developing top talents. The Razorbacks could give Roach a fresh start and develop his playmaking skills if he stays for another year in the NCAA.

#1 AJ Storr

AJ Storr helped Wisconsin shine in the Big Ten Tournament.

He made his presence felt in the Big Ten Tournament, where he averaged 22 points per game while hitting 38% from the 3-point line.

Although his NCAA Tournament stint was cut short with a loss in the first round to James Madison, Storr has turned heads and could be a perfect transfer candidate if he chooses to stay in college.

Where will AJ Storr land?

The most likely favorite to get Storr is Illinois. The Fighting Illini needs someone to fill the void left by Terrence Shannon Jr.

Moreover, Storr committed first to Illinois before having a change of heart and going to St. John's in his first year. Maybe it's time for the young six-foot-seven guard to have a reunion with Illinois and complete his own story there.

