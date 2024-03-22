Charles Barkley calls out Kentucky HC John Calipari to forge a new legacy beyond the ‘Anthony Davis era’

NBA great and CBS analyst Charles Barkley has urged Kentucky coach John Calipari to forge a new legacy beyond the 'Anthony Davis era' if he wants the Wildcats to go deep in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Since Calipari took over the coaching reins from Billy Gillespie, Kentucky (23-10) has won only one championship and that was in 2012 when Davis was the star of the team along with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Terrence Jones.

Barkley, who played with Auburn from 1981-1984, wants the second-highest-paid coach in the NCAA to step out of that shadow and forge a new path if he wants to win more titles.

“At some point, they’ve got to make a deep run. They can’t keep getting upset. I mean, they’re the University of Kentucky. They’re one of the greatest programs in history and Cal is a terrific coach and a good friend," the former NBA Most Valuable Player said.

Barkley felt that this year's batch could go all the way to the tournament and Calipari has to do right now is to guide them towards that path.

"But at some point, he can’t keep living off what happened during the Anthony Davis era. He’s got to go deep in this tournament at some point and this might be the year,” he added.

Since failing to make the tournament in the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats had two consecutive March Madness trips. However, they failed to move past the Round of 32 on both occasions.

Kentucky was upset by Saint Peter's in the first round in 2022 and the following year, their run was stopped by Kansas State in the second round.

Kentucky back in the NCAA Tournament for the 3rd straight time

Tre Mitchell #4 of the Kentucky Wildcats blocks the shot of DQ Cole #10 of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season after going 23-9 in the regular season. They are third in the nation in points (89.4) and tied for 20th in assists (17.6).

Antonio Reeves leads the team in scoring with 20.0 points per game and is ably supported in offense by Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Tre Mitchell and DJ Wagner.

The microscope is on the Wildcats as they have to get through the second round to prove that the Calipari system remains a power in the NCAA.

No. 3 Kentucky is playing against No. 14 Oakland in the first round at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. (24-11)

