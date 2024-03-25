"Clemson and coach Dick Bender move on": Former SB Champ Antonio Brown congratulates Clemson Tigers on Sweet 16 arrival after stunning win over Baylor

Former Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown congratulated the Clemson Tigers for clinching a Sweet 16 berth in this year's March Madness.

No. 6 seed Clemson stunned the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears, 72-64, on Sunday and Brown, who won a Super Bowl title in 2020 with Tampa Bay, praised the whole squad, especially assistant coach Dick Bender.

"Clemson and Coach Dick Bender move on to Sweet 16 #CTESPN"

CTESPN hilariously responded with a post on their X account, saying that Brown is rooting for the Tigers after he found out Bender was their assistant coach.

Brown is no stranger to comedic posts on X. Five days ago, he predicted Morehead State would win this year's NCAA Tournament. However, Morehead State was ousted by Illinois in the first round.

Currently, Brown's tweet generated more than 200,000 and still counting.

Clemson stuns Baylor to march into Sweet 16

Chase Hunter #1 of the Clemson Tigers shoots the ball past Jayden Nunn #2 of the Baylor Bears.

Clemson advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in six years after they upset third-seeded Baylor in the Round of 32. Chase Hunter led the Tigers with 20 points and six assists, as the Brad Brownell-coached squad staved off a late rally by Baylor to secure a clash with No. 2 seed Arizona in the West region semifinals in Los Angeles.

The Tigers led by 15, 61-46, at the 6:41 mark of the second half, but the Bears slashed the deficit to two, 62-64, on a 16-3 blast highlighted by Ja'Kobe Walter's three-point play with 2:19 to go.

Walter missed an opportunity to tie the game with 36.2 seconds left and RJ Godfrey and Joseph Girard III buried six crucial free throws to seal the win for Clemson.

Girard finished with 13 points while Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall contributed 11 each for Clemson, who limited Baylor to 6-of-24 shooting from the 3-point area.

The Tigers went 20 of 24 from the foul line while Baylor missed 10 of their 26 free throw attempts.

RayJ Dennis scored 21 of 27 points in the second half for the Bears, who lost in the second round of March Madness for the third consecutive year. He added six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 39 minutes of action.

Walter contributed 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes.

