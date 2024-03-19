Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is preparing to lead her team in the NCAA tournament. Following the end of the road this season, the 22-year-old will be making her transition into the professional leagues and be a part of the 2024 WNBA draft.

But as Caitlin Clark, who has a $3.1 NIL value as per On3, focuses on closing the curtains on her collegiate career with a national championship victory, former SB champ Antonio Brown took to social media to troll the Iowa guard.

In a recent tweet that Antonio Brown shared, he once again compared Clark to Hollywood actor Mel Gibson. AB had reposted a tweet about the Iowa star where she was seen pouting in the photo. The former Super Bowl champ used this as an opportunity to troll Clark on social media.

"Why you use this pic #MelGibson," AB wrote with a laughing emoji

The initial tweet was about West Virginia HC Mark Kellogg giving his team a pep talk ahead of the NCAA tournament. Kellogg fired up the team's morale by talking about beating the Iowa Hawkeyes and "send Caitlin Clark packing" from the tournament.

After Clark and the Hawkeyes won their third straight Big Ten tournament championship, they received the No.1 seed in the Albany 2 region and the No. 2 overall seed in the women's NCAA tournament. Iowa's bracket has several powerhouse teams. Colorado, LSU and UCLA are just a few names that are part of this bracket. Thus, the road ahead is going to be a difficult one for the Iowa guard.

Fans react to Antonio Brown's new tweet on Caitlin Clark resembling Mel Gibson

This is not the first time that the former NFL player has used the Mel Gibson reference on the Iowa star. Before this, Brown had shared an edited video where Gibson's head was edited into Clark's body to congratulate the WBB star on her Big Ten championship victory.

In his latest Clark and Gibson post, fans took to the comments section to react to the comparison once again. One fan even edited the initial photo of the 22-year-old with Mel Gibson.

Here are a few more reactions to Antonio Brown's tweet:

After losing last season's national championship to LSU, do you think Clark can end her collegiate career with the crown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

