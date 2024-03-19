3x WNBA champ Candace Parker picks $3,100,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's Iowa to make Final Four over Angel Reese's LSU

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark found a steadfast supporter in the form of former WNBA champion Candace Parker. In partnership with AT&T, Parker is rallying fans to fill out their brackets for the NCAA basketball tournaments.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, Candace went down memory lane about the magic of March Madness.

[00:01:09] “NCAA in March is just what every player waits for. I mean it it literally is my favorite time of year. It was my favorite time of year,” she said.

When asked about Clark's potential to lead Iowa deep into the tournament, Parker highlighted that her parents had ties to the Hawkeyes. Expressing her support for the $3.1 million NIL-valued (per On3) star, Parker said:

[00:05:54:] “Caitlyn Clark, she's been just a superstar and I hope for the the sake of women's basketball that she's at the final four.”

Parker's Final Four contenders are USC, Texas, South Carolina and Iowa.

Parker didn't pick Angel Reese's LSU. South Carolina emerged as Parker's pick to win it all.

Special treatment to Caitlin Clark for NCAA tournament

The Iowa superstar is set to receive special attention in the upcoming NCAA women's tournament, with ESPN assigning veteran reporter Holly Rowe to cover the "Caitlin Clark beat." Rowe, boasting four decades of experience, will provide sideline coverage for the Iowa Hawkeyes' opening-round games.

Clark's star power has soared, fueled by her record-breaking performances in NCAA women's basketball.

ESPN's decision reflects Clark's impact on the sport. Sara Gaiero, ESPN's vice president of production, citing her record-breaking achievements and widespread recognition, thought that dedicated coverage for a player of Clark's caliber is necessary.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Clark, clinched their third consecutive Big Ten championship by defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier this month.

