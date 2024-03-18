When do the Iowa women play in the NCAA tournament? Taking a look at Caitlin Clark's next game

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is on her final run in college basketball before transitioning to the WNBA. Clark and her team are determined to hunt down the NCAA championship to avenge their title snub last season.

Wrapping up their last game by winning the third consecutive Big Ten championship with a 29-4 record, Caitlin Clark's Iowa is ready to enter March Madness as the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 region and the overall top 2 in the NCAA berth.

With the announcement of the NCAA bracket on Selection Sunday, the Iowans will host the first two rounds in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on either Friday or Saturday.

They'll kick off their March Madness journey by facing off against the winner of Holy Cross (the Patriot League champions) vs. University of Tennessee at Martin (the Ohio Valley Conference champions) in the first round. If they advance to the next round, they'll meet the winner of Virginia vs. Princeton in the second round.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Championship

According to sports analyst Andreya Carter, Caitlin Clark's Iowa must navigate a perilous path to return to the Final Four.

"Iowa looks like it may have the toughest road to the Final Four," said ESPN analyst Andreya Carter.

Along with the Iowa Hawkeyes, UCLA joins the Albany 2 region as the second seed, defending champion LSU in the third, and Kansas in the fourth seed.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Will history repeat itself?

LSU v Iowa

Last season, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese created the biggest hype in March Madness with their final four rivalries. Caitlin Clark is coming off to avenge the title snub, whereas Angel Reese is looking to repeat the championship as LSU opens March Madness with No. 14 Rice in Baton Rouge.

Though both players clarified that there is no personal animosity lingering between them, the expectation of their rematch is high. Unfortunately, they could not meet for the title battle as they are destined to play in the same region.

But there is a chance of a historic face-off between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the regional finals to secure a spot in the final four if they advance to the elite eight. The game will take place in Albany, New York, on April 1st.

