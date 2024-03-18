"Didn't get the Caitlin Clark treatment" - College hoops world has a blunt reaction to No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes' 'brutal' region in March Madness

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is on the final stretch of her collegiate journey before transitioning into the WNBA. The 22-year-old had a fantastic campaign this season, breaking record after record to solidify herself as an unforgettable talent in college basketball. Clark recently also surpassed Pete Maravich's record to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from her in the WNBA.

But before the start of her professional career, Caitlin Clark still has the task of leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to a national championship. On Selection Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured their second No.1 seed in the program's history. The last time the Hawkeyes secured the No.1 seed was back in 1992. Clark and her team are also the NCAA tournament's second seed behind South Carolina.

With Clark and her team set to headline the Albany 2 region, fans took to social media to share their opinion on the brutal and tough competition that is set to take place in the region. One fan even went on to sarcastically comment how the Hawkeyes did not get special treatment for the tournament.

"Can't believe they didn't get the Caitlin Clark treatment"

Here are a few more reactions to the tough competition that Hawkeyes will face in the Alabany 2 region.

After losing the national championship to the LSU Tigers last year, Clark will be looking to bring an end to her college career by being crowned as the nation's best team. She has already led the program to victory in the Big Ten tournament championship. Now the Hawkeyes must survive the heat of the tournament to fulfill their dreams of winning a national title.

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have an arduous task at hand

The Hawkeyes will begin their NCAA tournament journey going against the winner of a First Four showdown between Holy Cross and UT Martin. Following this, they will play against the winner of No.8 West Virginia and No.9 Princeton.

The biggest drama of the Alabany 2 region is the inclusion of No.3 LSU. This year, only one of the two teams will make it to the Final Four. Can Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes become the national champions this campaign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

