CMU basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

CMU basketball endured a disappointing 2023-24 season. They finished fourth in the Mid-American Conference with a 12-6 record, two games behind the table-topping Toledo Rockets.

Following a first-round exit in the Mid-American championship, they missed out on the postseason again, extending their streak to 20 seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance. They finished the season 18-14 overall.

Tony Barbee will enter his fourth season as the coach of the Chippewas in the 2024-25 season. He aims to turn things around for the program, working hard with his staff to bolster the roster in the off-season.

Let's preview CMU ahead of the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season.

Trending

Key games for CMU basketball in the 2024-25 season

1. Toledo Rockets

The Rockets clinched the Mid-American regular season title for the fourth season in a row with a 14-4 record. However, the Chippewas beat the Rockets in their only encounter in the regular season at home.

Despite winning the regular season title, the Rockets failed to make the postseason, continuing the longest active streak dating back to 1980. This will motivate them further and could pose a threat to the Chippewas' ambitions.

2. Akron Zips

Although the Zips finished second in the Mid-American regular season with a 13-5 record, they were the only March Madness representative from the conference after winning the Mid-American championship.

The Chippewas lost their only regular season game against the Zips last year. Following an impressive 2023-24 season, the Zips could be the team to beat next year, and the Chippewas will need to overcome their challenge to fuel their ambitions.

3. Western Michigan Broncos

The Chippewas and the Broncos share an exciting rivalry in men's basketball. The Chippewas won bragging rights in the 2023-24 season, winning both games against the Broncos in the regular season.

After finishing 7th last season, the Broncos will be motivated to produce a stronger 2024-25 season and get revenge for their losses to the Chippewas.

Key players for Chippewas in 2024-25

1. Jakobi Heady, G

Heady was one of the top players for the Wabash Warriors in two seasons. He enjoyed a breakout freshman season, where he finished runner-up to Zion Harmon for the Freshman of the Year Award.

Heady followed it up with a solid sophomore season for Bethune-Cookman, averaging 15.4 points, shooting 47.9% from the field, 32.3% from the three-point range and 75.6% from the free-throw line. The Chippewas may have struck gold in the transfer portal, with Heady likely to lead their offense in the 2024-25 season.

2. Armani Mighty, C

Mighty was a solid rotation option for Boston College in the 2023-24 season. In 35 games, he averaged 0.8 ppg and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from the field and 47.8% from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-10 center will bring a certain presence to the Chippewas defense.

3. Anthony Pritchard, PG

Pritchard was one of the Chippewas' top performers last season. In 24 games, he averaged 12.8 ppg and 4.7 apg while shooting 45.1% from the field, 26.3% from three-point range and 74.2% from the free-throw line. In his senior season, he could be one of the top point guards in MAC.

Predicting Central Michigan Chippewas' 2024-25 season

The Chippewas haven't won a Mid-American regular season title since 2015 and haven't made the NCAA Tournament in over two decades. Recruiting talents like Heady from the transfer portal will likely strengthen the Chippewas' roster for the 2024-25 season.

The Chippewas could have an outside chance of ending their regular season title drought in the 2024-25 season. However, they are unlikely to make it to the NCAA Tournament since they could face stiff competition in the Mid-American postseason tournament, which is the most assured route to make March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here