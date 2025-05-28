Coach K reunites with former Duke standouts Jon Scheyer, Carlos Boozer and more as K Academy returns for new season 

Former Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski stepped down as the program's main tactician in 2022. But, his expertise and wisdom are still being felt by the Duke generations that he no longer mentors through the annual K Academy, which gives participants, usually men that are 35 years and older, the experience of what it's like to be a Blue Devil.

As the 2025 edition of Krzyzewski's academy rolls on, several former Duke standouts were in attendance to reunite with the legendary coach in their alma mater.

In a series of photos uploaded by @DukeMBB on X/Twitter on Tuesday, the likes of 2001 national champion Carlos Boozer and current Blue Devils tactician, and former player, Jon Sceheyer, were seen in them.

"K Academy Day 1!" @DukeMBB wrote on X.

In other snaps, the likes of Duke legend Jay Bilas and current Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who won the 2006 National Player of the Year award, were also captured reuniting with their former mentor.

"K Academy Year 22 starts today!" @DukeMBB posted.

The K Academy, in its 22nd iteration, runs for five days with 10 teams of 10 players that will go through film sessions, team dinners and organized games in a single-elimination tournament at the famous Cameroon Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. With the Blue Devils, Krzyzewski was at the helm of the coaching staff from 1980 to 2022, winning five national titles in the process.

2024-25 Duke Blue Devils reached NCAA Final Four in this year's March Madness

In the 2024-25 season, the Duke Blue Devils, coached by Jon Scheyer, reached the NCAA Final Four of this year's March Madness. But, they were defeated by the Houston Cougars during the semifinal matchup on April 5 by just three points, 70-67, to put an end to their national title hopes earlier this year. Duke eventually finished with an overall record of 35-4 and 19-1 during 2025 ACC play.

Despite the premature exit after being the favorites to win it all, the Blue Devils still had a relatively successful campaign given their record and that they won the conference regular season championship and the conference tournament title.

The storied program has yet to win a national title in a decade now, last winning it in 2015 under the tutelage of Mike Krzyzewski, as they aim to break that drought next year.

