"Coach isn't out there playing the game": Kentucky's Reed Sheppard defends HC John Calipari following first-round upset against Oakland

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard defended coach John Calipari and his coaching staff following an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, losing 80-76 to Oakland on Thursday.

In a post-game interview, Sheppard eased the blame on Calipari and his staff, saying that the first-round loss is more on the players, who failed to execute the Wildcats' game plan.

“The coaches don’t go out there and shoot any shots or guard anybody,” the six-foot-three guard said.

Sheppard took accountability for the team's poor execution on defense, allowing Oakland to fire away from the outside. The Golden Grizzlies made 15-of-31 3-point attempts, with Jack Gohlke dropping 10 triples in 20 tries.

Kentucky turned the ball over 11 times, four more than what Oakland managed during the game.

"We can't stop them. We had some bad turnovers," Sheppard added.

Reed Sheppard, who averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 54.3% shooting before the NCAA Tournament, was limited to three points, four assists, two steals and two turnovers. He made only one of his five attempts in 26 minutes.

Reed Sheppard reflects on "unbelievable" 2023-24 season

Reed Sheppard only scored three points in the loss against Oakland.

Sheppard reflected on Kentucky's 2023-24 season, which he described as "unbelievable."

"Everyone loved watching this team. I love playing for this team and the guys that we had. It's an unbelievable season. It's really special having a bond with your teammates," he said.

The Wildcats ended the season with a 23-10 record, finishing second in the SEC, behind Tennessee. They were the 11th-best team in the nation before the tournament and secured the third seed in the South Region, only to fall short to an upstart Oakland team.

Reed Sheppard stopped short of his future with the program, saying that he's focused on the game. He also paid tribute to Calipari and the coaching staff for helping them in becoming one of the top teams in the nation.

Kentucky ended the 2023-24 season just like the previous two, falling short of the NCAA Tournament despite lofty expectations during the preseason. The Wildcats head to next year with a lot of uncertainty, as some of their core players are yet to decide on returning for another year or taking their talents to the NBA.

