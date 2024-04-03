Colin Cowherd names only NCAAB star who could outshine Caitlin Clark & JuJu Watkins' rising stardom in college basketball arena

The women's college basketball game is doing well and is in the midst of its deepest talent pool. Some of the best women players are in that NCAA Tournament. However, there are still stars in the men's side like Zach Edey.

Colin Cowherd reacted to the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. LSU Tigers game on his podcast. He claimed there is only one star who can outshine the women: Purdue Boilermakers center Edey.

"I thought between JuJu Watkins at USC, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, the only men's basetball player that rivals that in terms of star power is Zach Edey for Purdue, said Cowherd. "And I do think UConn ... They're great for 2024. They're great for men's basketball. But I think three of the four biggest stars in March have been on the women's side."

Edey has been excellent throughout his collegiate career, averaging 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 0.3 steals per game. In the four NCAA Tournament games, Purdue has been on another level. He recorded 30.0 ppg, 16.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.8 bpg and 0.8 spg entering the Final Four game this weekend against the NC State Wolfpack.

Will Zach Edey be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The future for Zach Edey will be extremely intriguing as 15 years ago, he'd be a consensus first-overall pick. The NBA is focusing more on extending the range and being more positionless than being a center camped out in the post. So there is a chance the 2022-23 AP Player of the Year is a second-round draft selection.

The 7-foot-4 player has been a dominant force and should do extremely well. The chances that the gigantic center will be relegated to the bench is way too high. He is not shooting from distance as he is just 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. So he needs to showcase he could improve there.

Talent alone shows Edey is a dominant force. However, he may have to wait a long time before officially hearing his name on draft day.

