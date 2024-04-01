Zach Edey stats tonight: How did the Purdue star perform in Elite Eight matchup against Tennessee?

Senior center Zach Edey and the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers secured a 72-66 victory in the Elite Eight against the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers. It was one of the best games of Edey's career that carried the way in this close matchup.

Edey finished with 40 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. The 40 points is a new career high for the 21-year-old center. Zach Edey had a good game shooting the basketball and getting to the free-throw line.

Edey shot 13-of-21 from the field and 14-of-22 from the charity stripe. He outscored the remainder of his teammates, so it will be interesting to see how he does as the team prepares for the Final Four.

Who will Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers face in the Final Four?

The Purdue Boilermakers have locked in their spot in the Final Four but will have to wait until later tonight to see who their opponent will be. They will compete against the winner of the 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack and the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Can the Purdue Boilermakers win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Purdue Boilermakers have made the Final Four for the first time in 44 years and are now two wins away from cutting the nets. They currently have the second-best odds to win the national championship at +230. They are only trailing the UConn Huskies at -200 odds to win it all.

Having a dominant player like Zach Edey to give the basketball to throughout crunch time is something that takes the pressure off the rest of the team. Only one weekend remains between finding out which team will be crowned the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions.

