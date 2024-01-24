College basketball injury report, January 23: Latest on Adou Thiero, Jeremy Roach and more

Tuesday is full of college basketball action, and the injury report is piling up. With some outstanding ranked teams going against one another, it will be interesting to see the availability of some top-tier players who have been dealing with some injuries and are not playing at 100%. Let's look at a few players whose status for tonight needs to be clarified.

College basketball injury report, Jan. 23

Adou Thiero, Kentucky

Adou Thiero has dealt with a back injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 21. However, things look like they are pointing in the right direction as he reportedly practiced on Monday and is listed as questionable against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Sophomore guard Adou Thiero has played 10 games this season, averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 22.9 minutes per game. He has been electric shooting the basketball, connecting on 52.9% of his shots.

Jeremy Roach, Duke

While making an appearance on his radio show, coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on Jeremy Roach's availability:

"Day to day means different things. That doesn't mean back in a day. But it means that there's nothing structural, and that's the most important. So it's not going to be long term."

The senior guard has not played since Jan. 13 against Georgia Tech. Roach is averaging 14.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.5 spg this season. He has been shooting the basketball incredibly well, connecting on 49.7% from the floor, including 45.3% from the three-point line.

Noah Waterman, BYU

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports that senior forward Noah Waterman will be a game-time decision for the BYU Cougars in their matchup against the Houston Cougars. He has been a strong player, averaging 10.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.4 bpg and 0.3 spg in 23.9 minutes.

Waterman has shown the ability to dominate and has been able to produce pretty well. If the BYU Cougars want to compete against one of the best teams in the nation, they need to be as close to full strength as possible to compete in this game.

