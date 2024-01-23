Duke vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 23 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

On Tuesday evening, the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils face off against the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 in ACC) are playing well but are coming off an 80-76 home loss on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Cardinals (6-12, 1-6) are on a three-game losing streak after a 90-65 road loss against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.

Duke vs. Louisville: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils -14.5 (-105) Over 150.5 (-105) -1400 Louisville Cardinals +14.5 (-115) Under 150.5 (-115) +800

Duke vs. Louisville: Head-to-Head

The Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals have not played too often against one another, as this will be the 23rd time they will square off. Duke has held the all-time advantage with a 13-9 record against Louisville. The Blue Devils have won the previous three games, including on Feb. 20, 2023, where they picked up a 79-62 victory at home.

Where to watch Duke vs. Louisville

This game will air on the ACC Network, so make sure you have that channel. The matchup will also be streamed on Fubo and YouTube TV.

Duke vs. Louisville: Key Injuries

Duke

Forward Mark Mitchell: Knee (Questionable)

Guard Jeremy Roach: Knee (Questionable)

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Louisville

Forward Emmanuel Okorafor: Ankle (OUT)

Forward JJ Traynor: Shoulder (OUT)

Center Dennis Evans: Shoulder (OUT)

Duke vs. Louisville: Best Picks and Prediction

There is a reason why Duke is ranked No. 2, and Louisville is currently unranked. When looking at their records throughout the season, there is a slight difference as the Blue Devils are 9-8 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 9-10 against the spread entering this game.

Louisville has not been a world-beater at home, as it is 5-5 inside of the KFC Yum! Center, so this gives Duke the ability to dominate. It will be interesting to see if Jeremy Roach can play in this game because if he can, that significantly changes the outlook.

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski has played exceptionally well, and Louisville does not have the bodies to slow him down. During the year, he has averaged 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

All in all, go with the Duke Blue Devils to cover the spread.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils -14.5 (-105)

