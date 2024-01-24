Kentucky vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 23 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Southeastern Conference game on Tuesday evening at Colonial Life Arena.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 in SEC) are clicking on all cylinders while riding a two-game winning streak after a 105-96 home triumph over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. The Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2) want to build off a 77-64 road win on Saturday over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kentucky Wildcats -5.5 (-105) Over 155.5 (-110) -215 South Carolina Gamecocks +5.5 (-115) Under 155.5 (-110) +180

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Head-to-Head

The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks are very familiar with one another, as this is the 69th game between them. Kentucky has absolutely dominated, as it has a 54-14 record. South Carolina won the most recent matchup on Jan. 10, 2023, in Kentucky, where the Gamecocks had a 71-68 victory.

Where to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina

This game will be televised and can watched on the SEC Network. Fans can also stream it using the ESPN+ app.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Key Injuries

Kentucky

Guard Adou Thiero: Undisclosed (OUT)

South Carolina

Guard Myles Stute: Shoulder (OUT)

Guard Ebrima Dibba: Achilles (OUT)

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Best Picks and Prediction

This game opened as a 4.5-point spread but has increased a full point since then. Kentucky aims to break into the top five programs in college basketball, while South Carolina is still trying to make it to the AP Poll.

These offenses are in different stratospheres when looking at how these offenses are doing as of late. The Wildcats have scored 92.8 points in their previous five games, while the Gamecocks averaged just 66.0 points in their last four.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves has been dominant throughout the season for Kentucky, as he has been shooting the ball well and producing at a high level. He has played 17 games, and in 30.7 minutes, Reeves is averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 steals.

His shooting numbers are incredible as he is connecting on 52.1% overall, 42.9% of his shots from beyond the arc and 87.9% from the free-throw line.

The Kentucky Wildcats should be able to dominate and easily cover the spread in tonight's action.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -5.5 (-110)

