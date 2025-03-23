Cooper Flagg’s grandmother becomes Duke's new fan-favorite as her custom sweater goes viral 

There's a new fan favorite among the Duke faithful with Cooper Flagg's grandmother taking center stage in the Blue Devils' first-round game against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday.

Evie Bowman wore a custom sweater in Duke colors with her grandson's face in front of it. The Blue Devils posted a photo of Bowman, waiting outside Lenovo Center alongside other Duke fans before tipoff.

"Coop's grandma bringing the absolute heat w/ the custom sweater," Duke posted on X (formerly Twitter) with four fire emojis, with the pic quickly going viral.

Before her maiden March Madness appearance, Bowman was already garnering attention after she appeared with her grandchild Cooper Flagg in a commercial for AT&T. They featured in a hilarious skit where Bowman and Flagg played bingo with other seniors.

Flagg, who was wearing a Duke jersey during the commercial, celebrated when he won, shouting bingo loudly. The other senior players were annoyed with Flagg's antics, prompting Bowman to talk to her grandson.

"Nice one Coop. Now go shake hands," Bowman told Flagg.

"Yes Mammie," Flagg replied.

Cooper Flagg laughed when he was asked about the bingo commercial after the game against Mount St. Mary's.

"It was a really fun commercial," Flagg said. "Obviously, it was my grandmother that went with me. Just a cool experience to bring her along. She can get to see what it’s like to shoot a commercial, maybe something she would never be able to do. So just a really cool experience."

Flagg later joked that this might be the start of his grandmother's showbiz career.

"We might have to get her hooked up with an agent,” Flagg said.

Cooper Flagg dazzles in NCAA Tournament debut as Duke crushes Mount St. Mary's

Cooper Flagg showed no signs of the ankle injury that sidelined him for the past two games, scoring 14 points in the Duke Blue Devils' 93-49 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. He shot 6-for-12 from the field in his NCAA Tournament debut, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (#2) celebrates during the first half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

Flagg also had seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes of action for the Blue Devils, who will next face the ninth-seeded Baylor Bears in the second round on Sunday.

