“She’s a treasure”: College hoops fans adore Cooper Flagg’s grandma after custom sweater for Duke star

The Duke Blue Devils, led by Cooper Flagg, won their first game of the 2025 March Madness in dominant fashion. On Friday, the No. 1 seed Duke won 93-49 against the 16th-seeded Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Flagg finished with 14 points, shooting 6-of-12, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes.

It seems as though the first-year sensation played inspired, especially with his closest ones in attendance, like his grandmother.

The Blue Devils posted a picture of Cooper Flagg's grandmother on X on Friday. She pulled up to her grandson's game in a custom blue sweater, which included Flagg's face stitched in the middle. The photo chosen was on where the forward was shouting in celebration. The sweater also included Duke logos on the biceps.

College basketball fans and spectators adored the gesture by Flagg's grandmother in the comments.

She’s a treasure! She is also in a commercial featuring Coop!!," one fan captioned.

"Grandma is dripping," another fan claimed.

"And winner of pic of the day is," another user wrote.

"Tell granny I need me 1 lol," a fan posted.

Some users on X even claimed that her grandmother's appearance and outfit helped the younger Flagg perform well in his first taste of the NCAA national tournament.

Coop played like Coop today. Looked ok to me and then some. DUKE!!," one fan shared with emojis.

"Grandma in attendance? Duke by 30," another fan said.

"Yazzz G-Ma we see you!!," a fan exclaimed.

Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils will next face VJ Edgecombe and his Baylor Bears on Sunday.

Cooper Flagg featured his grandma in an AT&T commercial

Perhaps Cooper Flagg really is bringing in her grandma towards his growing stardom, as on Tuesday, US telecommunications company AT&T uploaded a commercial that featured the freshman star and his grandma.

In the 30-second ad, the younger Flagg was playing bingo with his grandmother. He wins the round and shouts "BINGO," which earns him a disapproving look from his grandmother.

The 6'9 forward is looking to finish off his likely one-and-done stint with a national title this year, with current outstanding averages of a team-high 18.9 markers, 7.5 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 swats per contest for the Duke Blue Devils.

